Ebony House, Inc treats individuals of all ethnicities with substance abuse or behavioral health issues.

Since its inception in 1973, Ebony House, Inc. has provided effective quality behavioral health programming in the community. It is the only residential substance treatment facility in Phoenix, Arizona – that consistently targets African Americans. The organization was founded by a recovering alcoholic, Elbertzena Fontenot. She saw a need in the Phoenix black community for a treatment facility that would address alcoholism. Since its beginnings, Ebony House has evolved to treat individuals of all ethnicities with substance abuse or behavioral health issues.

Ebony House Inc.

A6222 S. 13th Street Phoenix, AZ

602-276-4288

www.ebonyhouseinc.org

