Droopy eyes got you down? Restore your eyes youthful look at Arizona Oculoplastic Specialists

Arizona Oculoplastic Specialists is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Dr. Ghafouri specializes in oculoplastic and cosmetic facial surgery. He has a special interest in minimally invasive aesthetic facial procedures, including eyelid lift, endoscopic forehead, mid-face lift, and laser facial rejuvenation. It is our focus in this area of the face that set us apart from other plastic surgeons. We are the "super-specialists", patients are referred to us by other dermatologists, plastic surgeons and eye doctors from all over the state and country.

Eyelid lift surgery (Blepharoplasty) is the most popular and common procedure performed at our practice. Blepharoplasty can be performed on the upper eyelids or lower eyelids. Many patients elect to have both surgeries combined to achieve more dramatic facial rejuvenation. The eyes are the focal point of the face (" windows to the soul"), also the first area of the face where you see the signs of aging. Therefore, any improvement in that area greatly enhances your overall appearance. Even small imperfections such as wrinkles and droopy eyelids, saggy eyebrows and bags under the eyes can give the entire face a tired, uninterested and sad expression, and this may not reflect the way that you actually feel.

In upper eyelid blepharoplasty, fine incisions are made along the natural individual eyelid creases and folds in order to keep the scars as invisible as possible. The loose skin is excised, the excess fat is removed or repositioned, and the muscles are tightened if indicated. Fine dissolvable sutures are used to close the incisions. If the puffiness or bags under the eyes are primarily caused by excess fat, then the incision is made inside the lower eyelid (no skin incision) to remove or reposition the fatty compartments (trans-conjunctival blepharoplasty). In addition to blepharoplasty, some patients may require fat injections in order to smooth out the hollowness and contour deformities in the mid-face area. The above procedures may be combined with a forehead lift, cheek lift or laser skin resurfacing. During your consultation with Dr. Ghafouri, the above options and techniques are discussed in detail and a treatment plan is tailored to meet your expectations and goals.

In general, after age 40, people start to notice signs of aging around the eyes. The eyebrows and eyelids start to get heavy and begin to sag, bags develop under the eyes, and the surrounding skin becomes thin and crepe-like. If you have any of these signs of facial aging and are in good general health, you may consider eyelid surgery. Effects of this surgery will last for the rest of your life. The vast majority of patients undergo eyelid surgery only once in their lives.

When seeking cosmetic surgery, it is imperative to make sure that you see a surgeon that is an expert and specializes in the area that you need to have addressed. Dr. Ghafouri has consistently been voted as Phoenix Top Doc by his peers. Dr. Ghafouri has performed surgery on over 500 physicians and their families. He is the chief of ophthalmology at HonorHealth Scottsdale. He is a staff consultant surgeon for the Mayo Clinic.

At Arizona Oculoplastic Specialists, we are dedicated to providing the highest quality patient care in a personal and compassionate manner. Our experience and expertise, combined with our commitment to excellence, ensures outstanding results for our patients.

Arizona Oculoplastic Specialists

9431 E Ironwood Square Drive

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

(480) 905-1010

www.EyelidSurgeries.com