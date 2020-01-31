Dr. Nicole Avena is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Dr. Nicole Avena, author and nutrition expert, shares some nutrition tips to help you stay healthy in 2020.

1. One downside of starting a diet in the new year is if you are cutting out major food groups or eating too few calories, you can become deficient in one or more micronutrients. That is why it is important to take a vitamin supplement. Frunutta has a line of supplements that are sublingual, which means they dissolve easily right under your tongue. They are also "clean' and don't contain fillers or sugars that you would find in other vitamins. Available at frunutta.com, Amazon.com, Luckyvitamin.com andTheGrommet.com, starting at $12.99.

2. Getting your kids to eat their veggies is always a challenge. Easy Peasie makes is easier to get vegetables into your child's diet, because you can sprinkle it right on to their favorites dishes or mix into drinks. You are priming their palates so that they will come to like these veggies on their own. They have a variety of veggie blends that contain all natural dried ground veggies, like carrots, beets, peas, and butternut squash. Available at easypeasie.com starting at $7.99. They offer special pricing for schools, pediatricians and feeding therapists.

3. Poor snack choices can lead to excess calorie intake and a lack of nutrients, which can derail your diet. That is why it is best to opt for the healthiest snack you can when on-the-go. Crispy Green makes an assortment of freeze-dried fruit snacks with no added sugars, additives or preservatives. Their Crispy Fruit line is literally 100% pure fruit in a convenient package! So ditch the chips and choose these fruit crisps instead. Available at Basha's (single serve bags for $1.59, 6-packs for $8.99). They also have a fun "What's Your Flavor" quiz on their website where you can also receive more great offers. Just go to and click on "Take Quiz".

4. Eating right can help you stay healthy, but when you are facing a devastating cold and flu season like the one we are in, you need to do all that you can to keep yourself and your family healthy. Silver is a natural mineral that can super charge your immune system and help you stay healthy. It can help destroy bacteria in the body, stop the replication of viruses, and also help to heal wounds. It has been used for centuries as a natural remedy, and I like using the Sovereign Silver product to help support immune health for the whole family, including the kids and pets! Available at health food stores nationwide, starting at $10.

