Dr. Jessica Heuss is a criticalist at VCA Animal Referral & Emergency Center of Arizona

A veterinary criticalist has additional training beyond veterinary school to be able to provide support to the most critical of patients. Ranging from life-threatening emergencies, like vehicular trauma, to providing guidance on treatment and diagnostics for the most sick veterinary patients, no two days are the same. Not all criticalists are the same either.

Dr. Heuss is a hybrid criticalist, meaning she sees both primary emergency cases, including on transfer from our primary care colleagues, as well as manages critical cases. Dr. Heuss is currently the only criticalist at VCA ARECA but the emergency team at ARECA is amazing and provides the best care to all our patients. At VCA ARECA we see any feline or canine emergency and can provide your best the best care any time of day. While emergencies are stressful, our goal is to help provide clarity and guidance during these times. If you need us, we are ALWAYS here!

The pandemic has increased veterinary emergency caseload nationwide and ARECA is no different. Patients are seen on a triage basis which means the sickest pets are seen first and then non-life-threatening emergencies. We know waiting to hear about your pet can be difficult but know that while they are in our care, we will treat them as our own and provide the best experience for both them and you! We will keep you apprised of our findings and recommendations as soon as possible and help you make the best decisions for your four (or sometimes three) legged family member!

At VCA Animal Referral & Emergency Center of Arizona, we help pets live longer, healthier, and happier lives through the highest quality critical care, surgery, neurology and internal medicine services, as well as emergency care at all times.

Located in Mesa, our outstanding supporting staff are trained to the highest standards to help ensure that all our patients receive the best in healing care.

Our hospital has been serving Arizona for over 50 years and will continue to be here when you pets need us. We are available to serve your emergency needs 24/7, our specialists are available Monday through Saturday.

