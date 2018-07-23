Dr. David Kahana explains dangers of popular heartburn drugs known as PPIs

1MD is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Avoid The Dangers Of PPIs With 1MD's 100% Plant-Based Digestive Enzymes

It is fair to say that most of the problems we have with our gut are caused by wrong food choices. When we eat the wrong food it causes imbalances throughout our system which can lead to some serious health issues. Problems like acid reflux, GERD, and gastritis can have far reaching impacts on the body.

The standard treatment options for GERD and other gastrointestinal problems include a litany of medications and sometimes invasive surgical removal of body parts. PPIs (proton pump inhibitors) are the most commonly prescribed medications for GERD and acid reflux disorders.

Of course, the other major red flag is that these drugs are only treating the symptom by blocking a normal bodily function, rather than helping get to the root of the digestive problem. Lucky for all of us, there are natural alternatives to PPIs.

Digestive enzymes help breakdown our food. Many GI conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome, gluten sensitivity, lactose intolerance, bloating, and even reflux and dyspepsia, among others, are caused by poor digestion of food. When food is poorly digested, it is fermented by bacteria, which produce noxious by-products that can cause symptoms, from abdominal pain and diarrhea, to fatigue and cloudy mentation.

Digestive enzymes simply aid the process of digestion, thereby limiting bacterial fermentation. With our food supply becoming increasingly difficult to digest, supplementing with digestive enzymes is an easy and effective way to enhance digestion.

1MD's MediZyme incorporates the most important enzymes, which are vegan and derived from yeast, in the highest potency possible. It is designed to help you digest all fats and triglycerides, proteins and peptides, carbs and sugars, and reduce the osmotic load within the lumen, something that can lead to dysmotility and cramping.

The addition of Saccharomyces boulardii, a probiotic yeast, helps eliminate toxins and gases, and also stimulates production of endogenous enzymes, thereby aiding innate digestion.

With 18 robust, plant-based digestive enzymes, 1MD's MediZyme acts as a catalyst for converting carbohydrates to simple sugars, proteins to amino acids, and glucose to fructose, effectively breaking down tough micronutrients including fats, carbohydrates, and proteins.

The best part is that 1MD's MediZyme contains only natural ingredients, is free of unhealthy fillers or unwanted synthetic additives, and is dairy-free, gluten-free, GMO-free, and vegetarian.

