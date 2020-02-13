Dr. Burt Webb explains how the doctors at VitalityMDS can help with vaginal rejuvenation and intimate wellness

VitalityMDs is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Burt Webb, MD, is a board-certified OB/GYN at Vitality MDs in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is known by both his patients and other physicians for providing exceptional care and his unique approach to medicine, which allows him to spend time with each patient. Dr. Webb thoroughly discusses issues and answers questions for each individual concerning their health care.

Dr. Webb earned his undergraduate degree from Stanford University in California before completing his Doctor of Medicine at Tulane Medical School in New Orleans, Louisiana. Dr. Webb then completed his residency at the Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Massachusetts, before practicing as an OB/GYN in Scottsdale, Arizona, for nearly 30 years.

Dr. Webb is one of Arizona's most recognized doctors in women's health and has been voted Top Doctor by Phoenix Magazine on several occasions by his peers. A frequent educator of women's health throughout the country, Dr. Webb is often found speaking at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

At Vitality MDs in Scottsdale, Arizona, Dr Webb and the rest of the providers are committed to providing high-quality health care and individualized attention in a contemporary, warm, and friendly environment. What started as a women's health care clinic has evolved into a comprehensive medical facility that treats both men and women across a wide variety of specialties, including nutrition, weight loss, functional medicine, hormone therapy, gynecology disorders, erectile dysfunction, vaginal rejuvenation, and cosmetic and aesthetic medicine.

In addition, the doctors are experts in the field of robotic surgical techniques and minimally invasive surgical options, while the medical staff provides additional expertise in medical weight loss and skincare.

VitalityMDs

8415 North Pima Rd. Suite 210

Scottsdale

(480)-425-8700

ScottsdaleWomensHealth.com

