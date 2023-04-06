Don't compromise on home décor! Sit Home & Furniture offers fresh interpretation of Hampton Chic style

Sit Home & Furniture is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Sit Home & Furniture, opened June 2020, is nothing short of fabulous. The interior design showroom offers visual versatility with pieces destined to be the standout element in any room. The goal is to emphasize and renew an excitement to use interior design to not only create beautiful spaces, but livable homes.

Focusing particularly on smaller scale pieces, the showroom demonstrates that style and comfort do not need to be sacrificed within a small space. Sit is a family owned and operated business featuring designer Anne Anthis, her husband Jim as business manager, daughter Lexi, and son Dimitri.

Sit brings a fresh interpretation of Hampton Chic style that mixes tastefully simplistic furniture with bright and edgy décor and unique accent pieces to create a beautiful space their clients will enjoy for years to come.

Sit Home & Furniture

15816 N Greenway-Hayden Loop, Suite 300

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 590-1319

www.sitfurniture.com