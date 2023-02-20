((SL Advertiser)) ABC15 & Earnhardt Auto Centers 2nd Chance Sports Gear Drive. For drop off locations and to learn more go to abc15.com/gear
Donate your sports gear to 2nd Chance Sports Gear Drive to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley
Posted at 8:39 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 11:11:01-05
((SL Advertiser)) ABC15 & Earnhardt Auto Centers 2nd Chance Sports Gear Drive. For drop off locations and to learn more go to abc15.com/gear
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.