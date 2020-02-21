Dolce Aesthetics medspa: Trending treatments that are worth it

Dolce Aesthetics is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Dolce Aesthetics is a top up and coming medspa in Scottsdale Arizona, specializing in Botox, Dermal fillers such as Juvederm, Restylane and Sculptra, as well as Microneedling, Hydrafacials and CoolSculpting.

The small menu of services are carefully curated treatments that have been proven over time to be "worth it". In such a short time, Dolce Aesthetics became a well-loved medspa with great reviews, thanks to their team comprised of well experienced, and skilled expert injectors in the industry.

The team aims to deliver nothing less than the best in the client's aesthetic experience, by taking the time to explore, assess and treat our clients professionally, safely and with respect. Patient safety is also always a priority .From assessment to the end of the treatment, you are dealing with an aesthetic professional who is either a nurse or aesthetician depending on the treatment, and not a salesperson. This means that you don't get pressured to buy anything you don't need - just the most professional recommendation to achieve the best outcome, then we work with your choices.

When people look good, they feel good, and vice versa. Dolce Aesthetics medspa believes in making a difference by helping people look their best all the time.

Dolce Aesthetics medspa

5115 N Scottsdale Rd. #102 Scottsdale AZ 85250

480-935-9999

www.DolceAesthetics.com