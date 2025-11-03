Dignity Foundation empowers others with the dignity of choice!

Dignity Foundation is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Dignity Foundation

“Empowering Others with Dignity of Choice”

Our mission at Dignity Foundation is to ensure that individuals and families have dignity of choice as they transition to stable, independent housing from emergency and transitional shelters. We accomplish this by offering a personalized, guided shopping experience, where families shop alongside a Dignity Foundation representative to select essential items that best meet their needs. Each family is referred by our trusted referral partners, and together we create an experience that honors dignity, choice, and encouragement at every step.

At the heart of Dignity Foundation are three core dignity programs:

• Dignity Home: Families are invited to shop and select essential household items for their new homes, creating a comfortable, functional space where children are safe and cared for.

• Dignity Threads: Provides clothing and shoes so children and parents alike can shop with dignity for items that allow them to thrive at school and in the workplace.

• Dignity Kids: Offers a personalized shopping trip for parents to select essential items they may need to care for their children, including a crib, car seat, high chair, stroller, and diapers/wipes.

In addition to our shopping experiences with Dignity Shoppers, this Christmas season we are launching Adopt a Dignity Family, a special initiative of our Dignity Kids program. Through this initiative, parents have the opportunity to shop for gifts for their children, selecting toys, clothing, and meaningful items they know their children will love. Rather than receiving preselected donations, parents experience the joy of providing for their children in a way that preserves dignity.

Because this initiative is part of Dignity Kids, parents don’t just shop for gifts; they also have the opportunity to select much needed essentials such as a crib, car seat, high chair, and diapers/wipes. By combining both practical support and the joy of giving, parents are equipped to continue making progress toward independence and self-sufficiency while providing a special Christmas experience for their children.

Generous donations empower Dignity Families to experience the joy of choice and create lasting memories for their children. Thanks to the support of our donors, five dignity families have the opportunity to receive:

• A meaningful Dignity Kids shopping experience where parents personally select the essential items their children need most, including:

• A deeply meaningful and memorable Christmas gift shopping experience where parents are invited to shop for and select special gifts for their children, restoring the dignity and joy of giving.

• Wrapping supplies that allow parents to give their children more than a gift. Parents are creating an unforgettable moment filled with love, joy, and pure excitement for their children.

Thank you for helping families experience the joy of choice and the dignity they deserve this Christmas season.

If you would like more information about the nonprofit, Dignity Foundation just call (602) 610-5528 or go to dignityfoundation.org