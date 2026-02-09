Dental Studio 101 provides high-end cosmetic dentistry in boutique-style practice

Dental Studio 101 is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Dental Studio 101 has been part of the Scottsdale community for over 30 years, and in that time the

practice has evolved from a traditional dental office into a true destination for high-end cosmetic

dentistry and comprehensive smile care. What began as a neighborhood dental practice has grown

into a premier studio known across North Scottsdale and the greater Phoenix area for combining

advanced technology, an in-house esthetic lab, and a spa-inspired environment, all centered on one

goal: creating natural, confident smiles that last.

Today, that legacy shows up in the thousands of transformations behind their doors and the long-term

relationships they’ve built with patients, many of whom have trusted the practice for decades. Led by

cosmetic dentists Dr. Megan Peterson Boyle and Dr. Robert Koch, the team is known for its blend of

clinical precision and aesthetic artistry, offering services like veneers, implants, Invisalign, full-mouth

reconstruction, and laser-assisted therapies under one roof.

Dental Studio 101 is not a typical dental office, and you can feel that the moment you walk in. The

space is designed more like a wellness retreat than a clinic, featuring calming design, soothing details,

and complimentary spa touches such as paraffin hand treatments, hot stone therapy, and massage

chairs to help patients truly relax.

Their on-site esthetic laboratory allows the team to control every detail of veneers, crowns, and

implant restorations, from color and shape to fit, so each smile looks like it naturally belongs to the

patient.

Appointments are unhurried and highly personalized, with a strong focus on education, honest

conversations, and long-term oral health, not just quick fixes.

For someone who has been hiding their smile for years, starting a smile makeover can feel

intimidating, but it doesn’t have to. The most important first step is choosing a practice that focuses

heavily on cosmetic dentistry, has extensive experience in complex cases, and can show real

before-and-after results of work similar to what you’re hoping to achieve. Dental Studio 101’s smile

gallery highlights a wide range of transformations, from subtle refinements to full mouth

reconstructions, so patients can see what’s possible and feel confident they’re in skilled hands.

Dental Studio 101

Equally important is a thorough, honest consultation. Patients should expect a complete evaluation of

their teeth, bite, gums, and facial structure, along with a conversation about their lifestyle, concerns,

and goals. From there, the team can design a custom treatment plan that may include veneers,

implants, clear aligners, or restorative work to build a healthy, beautiful foundation.

Dental Studio 101

The impact on day-to-day life can be profound. Patients often describe smiling more freely in photos,

feeling more at ease in social and professional settings, and experiencing a renewed sense of

confidence that goes far beyond their teeth. For many, a smile makeover at Dental Studio 101 isn’t just

about looking better, it’s about finally feeling like the outside matches how they’ve always wanted to feel on the inside.

To learn more about the services and providers at Dental Studio 101 call 602-782-6012 or visit DentalStudio101.com