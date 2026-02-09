Dental Studio 101 provides high-end cosmetic dentistry in boutique-style practice

Dental Studio 101 is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living
Dental Studio 101 has been part of the Scottsdale community for over 30 years, and in that time the
practice has evolved from a traditional dental office into a true destination for high-end cosmetic
dentistry and comprehensive smile care. What began as a neighborhood dental practice has grown
into a premier studio known across North Scottsdale and the greater Phoenix area for combining
advanced technology, an in-house esthetic lab, and a spa-inspired environment, all centered on one
goal: creating natural, confident smiles that last.
Today, that legacy shows up in the thousands of transformations behind their doors and the long-term
relationships they’ve built with patients, many of whom have trusted the practice for decades. Led by
cosmetic dentists Dr. Megan Peterson Boyle and Dr. Robert Koch, the team is known for its blend of
clinical precision and aesthetic artistry, offering services like veneers, implants, Invisalign, full-mouth
reconstruction, and laser-assisted therapies under one roof.
Dental Studio 101 is not a typical dental office, and you can feel that the moment you walk in. The
space is designed more like a wellness retreat than a clinic, featuring calming design, soothing details,
and complimentary spa touches such as paraffin hand treatments, hot stone therapy, and massage
chairs to help patients truly relax.
Their on-site esthetic laboratory allows the team to control every detail of veneers, crowns, and
implant restorations, from color and shape to fit, so each smile looks like it naturally belongs to the
patient.
Appointments are unhurried and highly personalized, with a strong focus on education, honest
conversations, and long-term oral health, not just quick fixes.
For someone who has been hiding their smile for years, starting a smile makeover can feel
intimidating, but it doesn’t have to. The most important first step is choosing a practice that focuses
heavily on cosmetic dentistry, has extensive experience in complex cases, and can show real
before-and-after results of work similar to what you’re hoping to achieve. Dental Studio 101’s smile
gallery highlights a wide range of transformations, from subtle refinements to full mouth
reconstructions, so patients can see what’s possible and feel confident they’re in skilled hands.
Dental Studio 101
Equally important is a thorough, honest consultation. Patients should expect a complete evaluation of
their teeth, bite, gums, and facial structure, along with a conversation about their lifestyle, concerns,
and goals. From there, the team can design a custom treatment plan that may include veneers,
implants, clear aligners, or restorative work to build a healthy, beautiful foundation.
Dental Studio 101
The impact on day-to-day life can be profound. Patients often describe smiling more freely in photos,
feeling more at ease in social and professional settings, and experiencing a renewed sense of
confidence that goes far beyond their teeth. For many, a smile makeover at Dental Studio 101 isn’t just
about looking better, it’s about finally feeling like the outside matches how they’ve always wanted to feel on the inside.
To learn more about the services and providers at Dental Studio 101 call 602-782-6012 or visit DentalStudio101.com