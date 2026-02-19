Dental Depot celebrates Children's Dental Health Month with really great tooth tips for your kids

Dental Depot is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Meet Dr. Daniel Keesh: Supporting Smiles in Surprise During Children’s Dental Health Month

February is Children’s Dental Health Month, and at Dental Depot’s Surprise location, Dr. Daniel Keesh is helping lead the charge in keeping young smiles healthy across the Phoenix metro.

Dr. Keesh’s presence in Surprise reflects more than growth—it reflects commitment. Since stepping into a leadership role in Arizona, he has focused on strengthening the foundation of each office, with a strong emphasis on preventive care for families. Children’s Dental Health Month is the perfect reminder of why early dental habits matter.

“Good habits start early,” Dr. Keesh often tells parents. “If you can set the standard when kids are young, you save them from a lot of problems down the road.”

At the Surprise office, that standard starts with education. Dr. Keesh and the team take time to walk children—and their parents—through proper brushing and flossing techniques, explain how cavities form, and reinforce why routine dental visits are so important. The goal isn’t just to treat problems. It’s to prevent them.

Tooth decay remains one of the most common childhood health concerns, but it’s also one of the most preventable. Dr. Keesh encourages families to focus on the basics: brushing twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, flossing once teeth begin to touch, and limiting sugary snacks and drinks. He also highlights the benefits of preventive treatments like fluoride applications and dental sealants, which help protect teeth during the cavity-prone childhood years.

Beyond clinical care, Dr. Keesh is passionate about creating a positive dental experience. A child’s early visits can shape how they feel about dental care for life. That’s why he prioritizes patience, encouragement, and clear communication during every appointment. When kids feel comfortable in the chair, they’re more likely to stay on track with their oral health as they grow.

His leadership in Surprise also extends behind the scenes. Dr. Keesh focuses on teamwork, consistency, and collaboration to ensure families receive the same trusted Dental Depot experience no matter which Arizona location they visit.

Children’s Dental Health Month is a reminder that strong communities are built on strong foundations—and healthy smiles are part of that. Under Dr. Keesh’s guidance, the Surprise team is committed to helping every child build habits that lead to long-term health and confidence.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Keesh at our Surprise location, visit www.dentaldepotarizona.com. You can also choose from any of our seven Phoenix metro locations for your next visit.


