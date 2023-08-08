Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Curious about trying CBD? Your CBD Store in Tempe offers products for you and your pets

KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Sonoran Living
KNXV Sonoran Living logo
Posted at 7:50 AM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 10:50:21-04

Your CBD Store - Tempe is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

We are the people behind Your CBD Store-America's largest brick-and-mortar CBD chain. And if you are not familiar, Sunmed is our premium, hemp-based line of wellness products.

We started this company and created the line of Sunmed products with the goal of changing people's lives. We are people helping people live better lives every day. We believe in a commitment to good science, openness and simple human kindness.

You will never see our brand making any false claims or promote products that are not science based and third party tested to be good for you. Instead, think of us an ally on your personal wellness journey. We are here to help you navigate the benefits of premium CBD products, explore new ways to feel your best, and make every day better than the last.

Your CBD Store - Tempe
5100 S. McClintock Drive, Suite 105
Tempe, AZ 85282
(480) 937-2692
www.GetSunmed.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KNXV Sonoran Living logo

Interested in appearing on Sonoran Living? Click here to find out how!