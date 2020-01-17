Creekside Plaza is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

CREEKSIDE PLAZA SEDONA and CREEKSIDE AMERICAN BISTRO

Set amidst the towering Red Rocks of Sedona, overlooking the tranquil waters of Oak Creek, Creekside Plaza is one of Sedona's premier shopping, dining and personal services centers. Unique galleries, excellent dining with a view, an Aveda salon, full service day spa and spiritual rejuvenation practitioners are all located in this open-air plaza featuring a sparkling central fountain.

Today Chef Mercer Mohr, Executive Chef and Owner of Creekside American Bistro stopped by the ABC15 studios to show us how he creates one of his award winning dishes!

Chef Mohr is a graduate of the prestigious Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. During his career, Chef Mohr has worn many hats including Chef of the five-star, Four Seasons hotel in San Francisco, and caviar maker at Tsar Nicoulai Caviar LLC, the first successful endeavor to sustainably breed and raise Osetra sturgeon in the United States..

In 2002 Chef Mercer was the recipient of a James Beard certificate for "Outstanding Contribution to the Foundation", the award was presented to him by Chef Julia Child, at the James Beard House in New York.

In 2008, Chef Mohr moved to Sedona, Arizona and founded the Wild Thyme Restaurant Group, operating a dozen restaurants in 5 states. After selling his interest in Wild Thyme in 2016, Chef Mercer founded Mercer's Kitchen Restaurant Group. Mercer's Kitchen owns and operates restaurants as well as providing catering and event management for weddings and special events. The flagship restaurant of the Mercer's Kitchen group is Creekside American Bistro, which offers Chef driven, seasonal menus in a casual, family-friendly setting. Mercer's Kitchen also owns Mesa Grill Restaurant and Creekside Coffee. Chef Mercer resides in Sedona with his wife Emily and beloved dog, Roxanne.

