Consumer Cellular opens a new location in Scottsdale

((SL Advertiser)) New Consumer Cellular location open in Scottsdale at Loop 101 and Raintree. To learn more, call 480-344-4450, or go to www.consumercellular.com.
Posted at 8:38 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 12:03:18-04
((SL Advertiser)) New Consumer Cellular location open in Scottsdale at Loop 101 and Raintree. To learn more, call 480-344-4450, or go to www.consumercellular.com.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.