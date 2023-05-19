Watch Now
Consumer Cellular has a new location opening in Mesa

((SL Advertiser)) Consumer Cellular has a new location opening in Mesa at Signal Butte and Baseline. Learn more at www.consumercellular.com
Posted at 8:18 AM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 11:48:23-04

Consumer Cellular is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Consumer Cellular has just opened a brand-new retail store in Mesa.

They offer the same premium coverage as the nation's largest premium carriers with access to ninety-nine percent of the U.S. population for up to half the cost! Plans start at just $20 per month with no contract or activation fee.

They are located off of Signal Butte Road in Mesa, Arizona. Their hours are Monday through Saturday, 10am to 7pm and Sunday, 12pm-5pm. Stop by in person for a chance to win a free phone!

Learn more about Consumer Cellular at www.consumercellular.com

