Complete your cowboy look with belts, buckles and boots at Mavericks of Scottsdale

Mavericks of Scottsdale is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Mavericks of Scottsdale: Redefining Western Style with a Luxury Twist

In the heart of Old Town Scottsdale there’s a boutique that’s redefining Western fashion for the modern age. Mavericks of Scottsdale has become a hidden gem for locals and a must-stop destination for visitors looking to bring a little Arizona style home—with a bold, luxurious twist.

More than just a Western wear store, Mavericks is where authentic western heritage meets elevated fashion. With its inviting atmosphere and high-end finishes the boutique perfectly blends cowboy culture with the fashion-forward flair of Scottsdale.

Step inside, and you’ll find a wide selection of boots, western apparel, and fine jewelry from some of the most respected names in the industry—Stetson, Tecovas, Kimes Ranch, Rock & Roll Denim, Tony Llama, Justin’s and more. Exotic leather boots to high-end denim, everything on the floor is carefully chosen to reflect the Mavericks standard: high quality, distinctive, and built to last.

One of the standout features of the store—and a favorite among both locals and tourists—is the Mavericks Hat Bar. This hands-on experience lets guests design their own one-of-a-kind felt or straw hat. With a wide selection of embellishments, feathers, bands, branding, stencils and more. The customization process turns a simple accessory into a statement piece to ensure your look is uniquely yours.

The hat bar is more than a service—it’s an experience. Perfect for girls' trips, gifting, or just treating yourself, it brings creativity, style, and storytelling together in a way that’s distinctly Western and totally personal. Beyond boots and hats, Mavericks is known for its dedication to craftsmanship and customer service. The team provides personalized styling support, helping every shopper—from first-timers to seasoned collectors—find pieces that feel both authentic and fashion-forward.

And for those with a taste for sparkle, Diva Diamonds, housed under the same roof, adds the perfect finishing touch. Specializing in fine, solid gold jewelry and natural diamonds graded VVS and VS1, Diva Diamonds brings timeless elegance to the Western mix. Think bold turquoise cuffs, Canary yellow diamonds, delicate tennis necklaces, and heirloom pieces that elevate any outfit.

Together, Mavericks of Scottsdale and Diva Diamonds create more than a shopping destination—they offer a fully immersive, luxury Western lifestyle experience.

So whether you're looking for your next favorite pair of boots, a custom hat that turns heads, or the perfect piece of gold to complete your look, this boutique has something unforgettable waiting. Discover more at mavericksofscottsdale.com.