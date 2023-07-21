Community Connection with Susan Casper takes a deeper look at teen suicide

Geneva Financial Home Loans is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Teen Lifeline has been saving lives since 1986. What started as a hotline has since expanded to life skills training for volunteers, prevention education in schools, community partnerships, hotline information on most school IDs, and most recently, support for teens recently discharged from a mental health hospitalization.

You're not alone. We're here to listen and to help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year!

In Maricopa County, AZ: 602-248-8336 (TEEN)

Statewide in Arizona: 800-248-8336 (TEEN)

Learn more at: teenlifeline.org