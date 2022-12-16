Community Connection: The Hummingbird Project works to reduce social stigma around substance use

Geneva Financial Home Loans is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

The Hummingbird Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to provide resources, care, and support for you and the people who mean the most to you. No one should have to go it alone when community, kindness, and love can lead the way.

Our Mission

It is our mission to reduce the social stigma around substance use, addiction, overdose and other mental disorders by raising awareness, educating and providing resources while cultivating a community rooted in kindness and compassion.

Our Purpose

The Hummingbird Project believes that arming people with truth and knowledge can empower them to make safer, more informed decisions and that can save a life. We hope to educate others in a way that can cultivate an environment in their lives where discussions are safe, open, honest, welcome, and often with their loved ones. The more education and awareness we can provide, the better. We want to arm not only kids, teens and young adults, but parents, teachers, and friends alike with as much knowledge and as many resources as we can. We believe if we set the stage for a safe place to talk, and with a talk track based on facts, people in general will feel heard and make choices that can save their lives. We believe mental health plays a vital role in all of our lives, and that resources are limited. Those who need it the most often find it the hardest to get. Substance Use Disorder (SUD) is recognized as a mental health disorder by the National Institute of Mental Health as well as The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is not uncommon for SUD to co-occur with other disorders such as anxiety, depression, ADHD, bipolar or PTSD because people are using drugs or alcohol as a way to self medicate to deal with symptoms they are experiencing. And while no one struggle or success is more or less important than another, it is because of our personal tragedy and experience that our spotlight is on substance use, overdose awareness, addiction and grief. If you found your way to us and your struggles aren't part of our focus , we will offer resources to get you headed in the right direction.

Sponsored by Geneva Financial Home Loans who empower local non-profits through their Be A Good Human campaign.