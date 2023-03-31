Community Connection: How Healing Hearts Animal Rescue is rehabilitating abused and neglected animals

Geneva Financial is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Established in 2005, Healing Hearts is dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of abused and neglected animals. We provide them with care and compassion at our Healing Hearts Animal Refuge Ranch located in Cave Creek, Arizona (North Phoenix). Although Healing Hearts is a refuge where animals may live out their natural lives, if at all possible we try to find them a new forever home. Domestic companion and farm animals of all kinds; horses, pigs, goats, sheep, burros, cows find a safe haven at this unique and dedicated no-kill animal facility.

Healing Heart's ultimate goal is to change the relationships between people and animals. Healing Hearts spends over 80% of its resources providing for abandoned, neglected and abused animals. Our focus goes beyond simply educating; instead, it is our mission to empower people to have successful relationships with pets. Our intent is to inspire the community, to create the resources, educational opportunities and location to allow community members to get involved in ending animal abuse and overpopulation.'

Healing Hearts provides effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals throughout the State of Arizona and to serve those animals who are the victims of abuse. Healing Hearts will be the resource our community needs to solve pet problems and concerns, and help with re-homing pets if necessary. Ultimately, Healing Hearts will serve as a successful model for shelters, humane organizations, and communities nationwide as programming and community involvement minimize the need (and reliance on Healing Hearts) for traditional animal rescue services.

Our Community Connection with Susan Casper sponsor, Geneva Financial Home Loans, supports nonprofits like Healing Hearts through donations and sales from their BE A GOOD HUMAN t-shirts." If you'd like to purchase a shirt please visit, goodhumangear.com

Healing Hearts Animal Rescue

5814 E Peak View Road

Cave Creek, AZ 85331

(480) 279-5135

www.HealingHeartsAZ.org

Tax ID: 65-1259371

