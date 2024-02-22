Watch Now
LifestyleSonoran LivingSL Sponsors

Actions

Co-Author of Does a Good Divorce Really Exist? Absolutely! from BTL Family Law

((SL Advertiser)) Burggraff Tash Levy PLC "BTL Family Law" (480) 307-6800 or visit btlfamilylaw.com
Posted at 8:02 AM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 10:26:50-05

BTL Family Law is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Burggraff Tash Levy PLC, or BTL Family Law for short, is a family law firm located in Scottsdale, Arizona. They focus their practice on helping people navigate issues like divorce, child custody, and child support.

Their primary goal is to help you through your divorce as efficiently and affordably as possible. Or, as they call it in their Amazon Bestseller book Does a Good Divorce Really Exist? (Absolutely!) they work to help their clients toward a "good divorce."

If you are considering divorce, or in the middle of one, call Burggraff Tash Levy at 480-307-6800, to schedule a consultation. Visit btlfamilylaw.com

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KNXV Sonoran Living logo

Interested in appearing on Sonoran Living? Click here to find out how!