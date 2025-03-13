Child Crisis Arizona provides safety and support for Arizona youth and families

Child Crisis Arizona is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Supporting Arizona's Most Vulnerable Children Through the Arizona State Qualified Foster Care Organization Tax Credit

Nonprofit organizations play a crucial role in building stronger, healthier communities — and in Arizona, residents have a unique opportunity to support these vital efforts through the Arizona State Qualified Foster Care Organization (QFCO) Tax Credit. By participating, taxpayers can directly support organizations like Child Crisis Arizona while receiving a dollar-for-dollar reduction on their state tax liability.

Child Crisis Arizona has been a cornerstone in the fight against child abuse and neglect for over four decades. As one of the state’s premier organizations for the prevention and intervention of child abuse, Child Crisis Arizona provides wraparound services designed to build strong families and safe environments for children. Their wide range of programs includes foster care and adoption services, family education classes, emergency children's shelter care, and counseling—all focused on creating stability, healing, and hope for children and their families.

What makes the QFCO Tax Credit so impactful is its simplicity and its direct benefit to organizations like Child Crisis Arizona. For the 2024 tax year, Arizona taxpayers can claim up to $587 when filing as a single taxpayer and up to $1,173 for those filing jointly. Looking ahead to the 2025 tax year, these amounts increase to $618 for single filers and $1,234 for joint filers—ensuring that donors can continue to make a meaningful impact without additional financial burden.

It’s important to note that participating in the QFCO Tax Credit doesn’t limit your ability to support other causes. Arizona residents can give to a QFCO like Child Crisis Arizona while also donating to other charitable organizations, including those benefiting public schools, and still receive separate tax credits. This means you can tailor your giving to support the causes closest to your heart while maximizing your tax benefits.

Now more than ever, nonprofits serving vulnerable populations—like Child Crisis Arizona—need the community’s support. With rising costs, increased demand for services, and growing needs among underserved families, every dollar makes a difference. By taking advantage of the QFCO Tax Credit, you are not only investing in the lives of Arizona’s most at-risk children but also helping create a more resilient future for everyone.

Consider making your QFCO gift today and be a part of this essential movement. Your contribution can transform a child’s life, offer hope to struggling families, and build a safer, stronger Arizona. To learn more about Child Crisis Arizona’s life-changing programs, visit childcrisisaz.org.

When making your gift, be sure to use Child Crisis Arizona’s QFCO Code: 10012 and Tax ID#: 86-032-4144 to ensure your support goes directly where it’s needed most. Together,

we can make a lasting impact. Give today and be a champion for Arizona’s children and families.