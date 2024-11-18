Child Crisis Arizona offers a safe place to grow and thrive for Arizona's most vulnerable populations

Why Arizona Residents Should Support Child Crisis Arizona through the Foster Care Tax Credit

Arizona is a state known for its vibrant communities, stunning landscapes, and the warmth of its residents. Among the many ways we can contribute to making Arizona an even better place to live is by supporting the most vulnerable among us—children in foster care. The Arizona Qualified Charitable Foster Care Tax Credit offers a unique opportunity for residents to make a meaningful impact in the lives of these children, with no net cost to the donor. By choosing to direct your tax dollars to organizations like Child Crisis Arizona, you can be a part of the solution to some of the most pressing challenges facing foster children today.

Child Crisis Arizona is dedicated to preventing and intervening in child abuse and neglect, and its programs are critical to the well-being of thousands of children in foster care. From providing safe, nurturing homes to offering educational programs and family support services, Child Crisis Arizona works tirelessly to give every child the chance to thrive. By donating to this organization, you’re not just offering financial support; you’re helping to create brighter futures for children who need it the most.

In 2024, the Arizona Qualified Charitable Foster Care Tax Credit allows you to contribute up to $1,173 if filing jointly, or $587 if filing as an individual, directly to qualified foster care organizations like Child Crisis Arizona. This amount is then deducted from your state tax liability, meaning that every dollar you donate is essentially credited back to you. This unique tax credit ensures that your contribution goes exactly where it is needed, supporting vital services like emergency shelter, foster care, adoption services, and parenting classes.

But the impact of your contribution goes far beyond the financial aspect. When you choose to give to Child Crisis Arizona, you’re investing in the future of children who have experienced trauma, neglect, and instability. Your support helps provide them with the love, care, and resources they need to heal and grow into healthy, successful adults.

Take note that those rates are increasing for 2025 tax returns to up to $1,251 if filing jointly, or $626 if filing as an individual.

Child Crisis Arizona is a Charity Navigator 4-star organization, GuideStar Platinum charity and recipient of the Human Rights Campaign Solid Foundation for inclusion benchmark – the only agency in Arizona with this distinction.

In a world where there are so many worthy causes, the Arizona Qualified Charitable Foster Care Tax Credit stands out as a way to make a real difference in your community. By supporting Child Crisis Arizona, you are helping to create a stronger, more compassionate Arizona where every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential. Together, we can ensure that no child is left behind and that every child in foster care has the chance to thrive.

Learn more about all their vital wraparound services at childcrisisaz.org

QFCO Code: 10012

Tax ID#: 86-032-4144