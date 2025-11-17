Chewy Vet Care Chandler has all your pet care needs

Chewy Vet Care is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

The Future of Veterinary Care Is Here — Chewy Vet Care Now Open in Chandler

Pet parents in the Phoenix area have a new reason to wag their tails. Chewy Vet Care has officially opened its doors in Chandler, marking the beloved pet brand’s first veterinary practice in Arizona.

Located at 3355 W Chandler Blvd, Suite 2, Chewy Vet Care Chandler reimagines what a veterinary visit can be by combining expert medical care with thoughtful design and technology that make every visit more comfortable, personalized and stress-free for pets and their people.

Chewy research has found that local pet parents are already prioritizing their pets’ health with 94% visiting a veterinarian at least once a year. Still, many families face challenges around appointment availability, access, and transparency. Chewy Vet Care Chandler is designed to meet those needs with easy online scheduling, convenient weekday and Saturday hours and clear, upfront pricing.

“We are thrilled to bring Chewy Vet Care to Phoenix. It is an exciting moment for pet healthcare as more pet owners are treating their pets' health and wellness as highly as their own,” said Mita Malhotra, President of Chewy Health. “Especially in Phoenix, as the region is consistently ranked as one of the most pet-friendly cities in the country with one of the highest rates of pet ownership per household. We look forward to delivering the personalized care and convenience that our customers have come to love and expect from Chewy, now in a best-in-class veterinary practice.”

Created by veterinarians with pets and pet parents in mind, Chewy Vet Care Chandler focuses on creating a calm, welcoming environment. From soft lighting and non-slip floors to gentle colors and quiet spaces, every detail helps reduce stress and make visits easier for even the most nervous pets.

One of the most distinctive features at Chewy Vet Care Chandler is its treatment viewing windows, designed to bring even more transparency to every visit. For many pet parents, it can feel unsettling when their furry family member is taken “to the back” for treatment. These innovative windows allow customers to observe pets being cared for in real time, offering reassurance and peace of mind. When privacy is needed, the glass is easily frosted with the touch of a button.

Every Chewy Vet Care visit is personalized with thoughtful details, including digital displays in exam rooms that show each pet’s name, photo, and care notes. Afterward, pet parents can access medical records, prescriptions and updates anytime through Chewy’s online Pet Portal.

From routine checkups to urgent care and surgeries, Chewy Vet Care delivers high-quality, compassionate care backed by Chewy’s award-winning customer service. Each location is also integrated into Chewy’s broader pet health ecosystem—including Chewy Pharmacy, Autoship, and Connect with a Vet—making it easier than ever to manage a pet’s health in one trusted place.

Chewy Vet Care Chandler is now welcoming new patients. To learn more or book an appointment, visit chewy.com/vet-care/chandler. Come visit us and experience the Chewy Vet Care difference!

