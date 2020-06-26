Menu

Cheryl Kramer Kaye has products for a safe summer

Posted at 7:34 AM, Jun 26, 2020
NextTribe.com is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

After a spring indoors, outdoor activities are beckoning us again, bringing with them some old---and some new-precautions to consider. Cheryl Kramer Kaye, an editor with NextTribe.com, is here with some products for a safer summer.

Sun protection. SOLUTION: A lightweight moisturizer with SPF built right in.
Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 25, under $30, olay.com

Hand washing SOLUTION: an eco-friendly, skin-friendly hand soap
Gelo Hand Soap Starter Kit, $7, geloproducts.com

Near-sighteness in children. SOLUTION: one-day contact lenses for kids
MiSight 1 Day or an eye doctor near you, visit coopervision.com /find-an-eye-doctor

