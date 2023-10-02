Check out The Thumb! A must see, one-of-a-kind gas station and restaurant in Scottsdale

The Thumb is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

If there's a must-see, one-of-a-kind restaurant to visit in all of north Scottsdale, it's The Thumb. This is an award-winning BBQ bistro that's surprisingly located inside a gas station/car wash.

Opened in 2012, The Thumb has become a beloved Scottsdale landmark that is known for being featured on Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." Over the years, it has become an unlikely but enormously popular destination for slow-smoked barbecue in the Valley. Its melt-in-your-mouth brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken, and Kansas City barbecue sauce are big hits among customers, including Guy Fieri.

Folks come to The Thumb from all over to fill up on gas, get their car washed, and while they wait, they relax and enjoy breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Their extensive menu boasts delicious salad choices like the No-Sco salad and the brisket wedge salad. But if you prefer something heartier, their menu is packed with mouthwatering alternatives. Indulge in crispy tacos filled with chicken, pork, or brisket, or go all out with a two- or three-meat platter featuring lean brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken, and Andouille sausage.

Sandwich lovers can also rejoice with options like the pulled pork sandwich, sliced brisket sandwich, pulled chicken sandwich, and a Cuban sandwich. Complement your meal with scrumptious sides like BBQ beans, baked mac 'n' cheese, fries, coleslaw, potato salad, onion rings, and more. Early birds can even enjoy breakfast items such as burritos, the two-egg breakfast, pulled pork and eggs, and pigs 'n' grits.

The Thumb's in-house bakery and coffee shop will also satisfy your sweet tooth and caffeine cravings with their selection of pastries and coffee options. Choose from iced coffee, latte, espresso, and more, while indulging in freshly made brownies, cookies, muffins, cinnamon rolls, and more.

You can also do some fun shopping inside the charming, high-end retail store. It's filled with lots of adorable and whimsical Arizona and Scottsdale-specific merchandise. Here you'll discover unique gifts, seasonal offerings, and specialty items like tote bags, outdoor décor, and home accessories.

Car enthusiasts particularly love the fact that The Thumb blends their own 95 and 100 high-octane racing fuel. Sports car and ATV owners make a special trip to fuel up at The Thumb. And family dogs are welcome here too. There is a large, shaded outdoor dog patio area where complimentary doggie treats are served. Plus, there's a well-stocked convenience store, offering bottled sodas, water, snacks, and candies, as well as an impressive selection of wines. The knowledgeable staff can even help you with discounts on case purchases.

The Thumb also specializes in convenient, top-notch catering. Their catering menu is perfect for large or small parties at home, holiday meals, and office gatherings.

Located at 9393 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale. Open seven days a week. Breakfast is served from 7 to 11 a.m. Lunch/dinner is served from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The car wash is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gifts/coffee/ice cream/bakery/grocery is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, call (480) 513-8186 or visit thethumb.com