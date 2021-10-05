Watch
Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) helps thousands during pandemic and now need YOUR help!

Posted at 8:20 AM, Oct 05, 2021
Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Founded over 35 years ago, CASS is the largest and longest serving homeless emergency shelter provider in Arizona. Both our adult and family shelters operate at full capacity 24/7, 365 days of the year. Serving the entire Phoenix metropolitan area, CASS is a regional solution to homelessness, working to fill service gaps and help thousands of people transform their lives, get a roof over their head, a job, and a chance at a new life.

Go to www.cassaz.org/taxcredit to learn more and read our FAQs.

Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS)
230 S. 12th Ave, Phoenix 85007
(602) 256-6945
www.cassaz.org

