Celebrate with upcoming Kierland After Dark events at The Westin Kierland Resort and Spa

Get ready to clap your hands and stomp your feet once again, as The Westin Kierland proudly presents the highly anticipated return of the OktoberWest Festival. This vibrant event is a standout within the Kierland After Dark series. Blending Oktoberfest vibes with country-western flair, the festival shines with exceptional attractions, featuring electrifying country bands, including Southern Ways and a headliner from Nashville to be announced.

Savor mouthwatering barbecue, paired with cold beers, bourbon, and crafted cocktails. Groove to the DJ's beats on the dance floor, and if you're new to country dancing, join a lesson or jump right into a line dance session. For the more daring spirits, take on the challenge of the mechanical bull, remember the fun with a photo souvenir, showcase your aim with a game of corn hole, and much more! This one-of-a-kind extravaganza promises to captivate your senses and keep you two-stepping and boot-scoot boogie-ing deep into the night!

In the true spirit of community giving, a portion of the proceeds will be dedicated to The Westin Kierland's esteemed community partner, the Scottsdale Charros. By attending OktoberWest, you're not only in for an unforgettable night, but you're also contributing to the Scottsdale Charros' ongoing endeavors to champion youth, sports, education, and various charitable causes throughout Scottsdale. Your enjoyment becomes a catalyst for positive change, making this event all the more meaningful.

The Westin Kierland Resort and Spa

6902 E Greenway Parkway

Scottsdale AZ 85254

(480) 624-1000

www.westinkierland.com