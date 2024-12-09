Celebrate the holidays with permanent lighting from All Storm Roofing

All Storm Roofing is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Why Choose Permanent Holiday Lights from All Storm Roofing?

• Never Hang Lights Again: Save time and effort—no more ladders, no more tangled wires.

• HOA Approved: Our lights are designed to blend seamlessly with your home’s exterior, so you can enjoy them without any hassles.

• Millions of Colors & Patterns: Customize your lights to fit any occasion, from subtle elegance to vibrant displays.

• Pre-Set Themes for Every Occasion: Choose from preset settings for Christmas, Halloween, Easter, and more with just a tap.

• Energy-Efficient & Long-Lasting: Built to save energy and last for years, providing a beautiful glow year-round.

• Professional Installation: Our skilled team handles the installation process for a flawless, seamless look.

• Bundle & Save: Combine your roof and permanent lighting installation for even more savings!

• Financing: We offer 0% financing along with other special programs to help you afford your lights or new roof!

Contact us today at 602-708-9908 to schedule your installation! Light up your home this holiday season and save big by bundling your roof and lights together.

To learn more about All Storm Roofing and the permanent lighting services they offer, visit ALLSTORMROOFING.COM

