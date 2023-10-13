CASS explains the need for more shelter for those experiencing homelessness

CASS is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Founded in 1984, CASS is the largest and longest-serving homeless emergency shelter provider in Arizona, serving 7,000 people annually with safe shelter, diverse case management services, educational and life skills programs, and a full array of housing services and resources.

Our services primarily operate out of our 600-bed Single Adult Shelter in downtown Phoenix and our Family Shelter in North Phoenix that serves up to 150 people nightly. We also operate a navigational center in downtown Glendale to help those in the West Valley who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

We are proud to note that in 2023-2024, CASS will be adding over 200 adult shelter beds, including: up to 170 a night at our new hotel shelter for seniors The Haven, and 54 at a new transitional shelter for individuals with a serious mental illness. Both our adult and family shelters operate at full capacity 24/7, 365 days per year.

CASS's emergency shelter program is a low barrier shelter model with minimal barriers to entry. Our model is effective because we provide wrap-around case management and supportive services to meet our clients' basic needs (food, clothing, and shelter), help them find employment and improve their socioeconomic opportunity, and move into stable and permanent housing. These services include housing assistance, flexible financial assistance, employment support, assistance with finance and budgeting, hygiene kits, a clothing bank, and move-out kits.

Learn more at www.cassaz.org.