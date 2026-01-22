Cartel Roasting Co. builds community through coffee

Cartel Roasting Co. is paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Founded in 2008 by Jason and Amy Silberschlag in Tempe, Arizona, Cartel Roasting Co. was built on the idea of fostering community through coffee. What began as a small roastery and café has since grown into 13 locations across Arizona and California, each rooted in craftsmanship, transparency, and connection.

From sourcing green coffee to roasting and brewing, Cartel’s passionate team of coffee enthusiasts continues to refine their craft while sharing it with the communities they serve. Cartel uniquely engages its community through fundraising via a StartEngine campaign, which invites coffee lovers and loyal customers to invest and become equity shareholders.

Cartel intentionally places coffee quality, transparency, and the challenge of being better than today at the top of its priority list. Cartel offers a wide variety of coffee choices to satisfy every type of coffee drinker. Filter coffees like the Ethiopian Sidamo, which recently won Bronze in the Global Coffee awards, and the Barista’s Choice Single Origin daily drip, which is handpicked by your barista, highlight Cartel’s dedication to exceptional coffee in every cup. Another thing that makes Cartel unique is that they use NuMilk for their alternative milks, which allows them to make in house oat & cashew milk without the non-recyclable packaging.

The Cartel experience can also be enjoyed at home. Customers can purchase a curated selection of whole bean coffees that highlight unique origins, flavor profiles, and roasting styles. Options include the Blend-Forty Eight, another winner in the Global Coffee Awards, with a rich chocolate and berry taste, the Ethiopian Hambela Guji, with notes of strawberry, jasmine, and mandarin orange, and the “Give Back Blend,” which donates 10% of total sales to local non-profits. Cartel Cold Brew can also be found in select Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Upward Projects stores and at various cafés and restaurants across the West, such as Postino Wine Bar.

Guided by a belief that coffee can inspire positive change, Cartel strives to create a more equitable world where individuality is celebrated and meaningful connections thrive.

For more information visit www.cartelroasting.co.com, or follow @cartelroastingco.