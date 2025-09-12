Canyon Coaster Adventure Park is the perfect all season family fun destination

Canyon Coaster Adventure Park is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Canyon Coaster Adventure Park, located in beautiful downtown Williams, AZ is the perfect year- round family fun destination.

The Canyon Coaster, commonly referred to as a mountain coaster, is built directly into the mountainside and allows riders the freedom to control the speed of the ride, which can reach up to 30 mph. The family-friendly Canyon Coaster is the first and longest mountain coaster in The Grand Canyon State! The amusement-style ride spans several acres along the natural curvatures of the mountain and stretches one mile on a stainless-steel tube track. It has all the bells and whistles of a roller coaster such as steep descents, hairpin turns, and two 360-degree corkscrews. This unique mountain coaster offers outstanding panoramic views of the surrounding area. Video and photos of your ride are available for purchase.

In the summer months at Canyon Coaster Adventure Park, you can experience the same thrill of snow tubing, but without the actual snow. Summer Mountain Tubing delivers a whole new way to experience family fun with durable tube slides 400 feet in length. Riders choose from 4 different lanes that are made of a synthetic surface that requires no water. Each lane has bumper side rails that keep tubes on course as gravity pulls the tubes to the base at up to 25 mph. Getting to the top of the hill is comfortable and quick thanks to the park’s two uphill conveyor lifts, similar to airport terminal people movers. No walking means you can save your energy for all the downhill fun!

During winter, you don’t have to drive in the snow to play in it! The park is equipped with state-of-the-art snowmaking systems, ensuring there is always snow for snow tubing fun without waiting on Mother Nature. The 6 tower snow guns blanket the hills with snow up to 20 feet high as the season progresses. The runs are groomed nightly, just as ski resorts do. Grab a tube and go solo or make a chain with family and friends.

When it’s time for a break, guests can enjoy the huge 15,000 sq ft base lodge, with a full bar and grill. Plus, the super-sized dining area offers 19 TVs that show live sporting events and live feeds of the tubing hill and coaster, as well as an assortment of video games. The base lodge also offers over 12,000 sq ft of outdoor covered wrap-around decking with 3 fire pits. Parents can relax while the kids play, because if you don’t play you don’t pay! Souvenirs are available at the gift shop, along with the popular smores kits that can be used outside at the fire pits.

Canyon Coaster Adventure Park, located at 700 East Route 66 in Williams, AZ is open daily all year. For general information and park hours visit www.canyoncoasteradventurepark.com or call 928-707-7729.