Can't find the right lip color? Create your own custom lipstick at Lip Lab

Lip Lab is the ultimate personalized lip color creation experience, where customers can design their perfect shade.

Whether it's for a bachelorette party, birthday celebration, mother-daughter bonding, or a girls’ night out, Lip Lab offers a fun and memorable activity for any occasion. This creative experience allows customers to select shades, scents, and finishes for experts to create their perfect custom lip product. Lip Lab is the ultimate bonding experience, making it a great way to have fun with friends. Plus, everyone leaves with a personalized keepsake, adding to the excitement. Lip Lab is a versatile and enjoyable activity that turns any celebration into something special.

With 17 locations across North America, Lip Lab provides the perfect opportunity for a creative and memorable experience.

For more information and to book an appointment, visit LipLab.com.

For groups more than 6, please submit a party request, visit www.liplab.com/pages/host-a-party.