California’s beloved family-owned Latino grocer, Vallarta Supermarkets is now in Glendale, AZ

Vallarta Supermarkets is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Get ready, Phoenix, something exciting is coming your way. Vallarta Supermarkets, California’s beloved family-owned Latino grocer, is officially opening its first-ever store outside of California, right in Glendale. Opening January 14th, 2026, the new Vallarta location brings authentic Mexican flavors, award-winning fresh foods, and the warm, community-focused culture that has made the brand a favorite for more than four decades.

Located at 5836 W. Camelback Rd, the store is designed to feel like stepping into the heart of a bustling Latin American mercado, alive with color, aroma, and tradition. With up to 200 new jobs coming to the area, it’s already making a positive impact before doors even open.

“I’m excited to welcome Vallarta Supermarkets to Glendale,” says Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers. “They chose our city for their first Arizona location, and that’s a big win for us. This new store brings quality products, unique flavors, new jobs, and a boost to our local economy.”

Once inside, expect your senses to be overwhelmed in the best way possible. You’ll smell the warm corn tortillas coming fresh off the presses in the Tortillería and hand-decorated cakes, conchas, and pan dulce lined up in the Panadería. You’ll want to immediately order their iconic Original Carne Asada™ from the Carnicería, marinated daily in Vallarta’s signature spices.

Seafood lovers can head to the Pescadería and in-house Cevichería for ocean-fresh fish, ceviches, and aguachiles. Craving something ready to eat? La Cocina serves hot meals inspired by Mexico and Central America, while the juice bar offers aguas frescas straight from traditional vitroleros. For a quick snack or party, there’s even a made-to-order guacamole station to make it just how you like.

Vallarta is kicking things off with a festive grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony open to the community, complete with a $7,500 donation to five local charities and schools. The first 300 customers will also receive reusable grocery bags filled with assorted groceries as a welcome to Vallarta Supermarkets Glendale.

With its Glendale debut, Vallarta Supermarkets is officially beginning a new chapter, one that celebrates culture, community, and the joy of gathering around authentic food. With more Arizona locations slated for the near future, the chain is set to become a staple for quality ingredients, authentic flavors, and a true community gathering place where families come together over food, culture, and tradition.

To learn more, visit vallartasupermarkets.com or follow @vallarta.supermarkets on Instagram.