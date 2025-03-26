California Pools and Landscape hosts the Ultimate Backyard Expo

California Pools & Landscape Announces Annual Ultimate Backyard Expo

Homeowners looking to transform their outdoor spaces into a dream backyard will not want to miss Arizona’s premier outdoor living event, the Ultimate Backyard Expo, hosted by California Pools & Landscape (CPL). Taking place in Chandler, AZ, on Saturday, March 29th, this much-anticipated event brings together top industry experts, innovative design ideas, and exclusive expo-only savings—just in time for swim season.

“At California Pools & Landscape, we believe that an informed customer is an empowered customer,” said Darren Tamburrelli, President of California Pools & Landscape. “The Ultimate Backyard Expo is designed to bring education, innovation, and inspiration together in one place—giving homeowners the tools and knowledge to create their dream outdoor spaces. From cutting-edge pool technology to the latest in backyard design, our commitment to customer education ensures every family can make confident, informed decisions about their outdoor living investment.”

What to Expect at the Ultimate Backyard Expo

The free event will feature a variety of interactive exhibits and displays showcasing the latest trends in pools, outdoor living, landscaping, and entertainment spaces. Homeowners can explore:

· State-of-the-art pool designs and materials

· The newest advancements in turf, lighting, and shade structures

· Award Winning Designers to help visualize their dream backyard

· Financing solutions from top lenders to make backyard projects more affordable

“This event is the perfect opportunity for homeowners to meet face-to-face with Arizona’s award-winning pool designers, get inspired by the latest outdoor trends, and take advantage of exclusive cost-saving opportunities,” said Nicole Shoppach, Senior Manager at California Pools & Landscape. “We’ve also made this a fun event for the entire family, with gourmet food trucks, face painting, a photo booth, and exciting raffles and giveaways.”

Exclusive Event Savings & Financing Options

One of the biggest draws of the Ultimate Backyard Expo is the special event-only discounts that attendees can take advantage of when starting their backyard transformation. Whether designing a resort-style retreat, a family-friendly pool, or a modern entertainment space, homeowners can work directly with CPL’s experts to find the best solutions within their budget. The financing team will also be on-site to guide attendees through available financing options, helping them turn their backyard vision into an affordable reality.

Event Details & Location

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Time: 10 AM – 4 PM (MST)

Location: 4320 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85226

Admission & Parking: FREE for all attendees

For more details on the Ultimate Backyard Expo, visit www.calpool.com/expo.

About California Pools & Landscape

California Pools & Landscape is Arizona’s premier pool and outdoor living design company, committed to delivering innovative designs, exceptional craftsmanship, and outstanding customer service. As part of the Cody Pools family, CPL benefits from industry-leading resources, financial stability, and large-scale purchasing power—ensuring unmatched value for customers. With four centrally located design centers, CPL continues to shape the Valley’s most stunning outdoor spaces.

Stay connected with California Pools & Landscape on Instagram, Linkedin, Houzz, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Twitter. For more information, visit www.calpool.com.