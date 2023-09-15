California Fish Grill offers great tasting, high quality, sustainable seafood in a casual atmosphere

California Fish Grill is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

California Fish Grill is a causal seafood eatery centered around serving great tasting, high-quality, sustainable seafood at a reasonable price. Our menu options include a wide range of grilled seafood proteins, coastal tacos, hand-battered seafood classics, chowder and salads. California Fish Grill is noted for serving seafood that is rated Best Choice or Good Alternative by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch® program or Eco-Certified by a third party. We only source from highly reputable fisheries and farms that take great care of the ecosystems from which they harvest, so future generations can enjoy great tasting seafood for years to come. For more information, visit www.cafishgrill.com.