BuzzRX supports Kidney Month with 80% off prescription medications

BuzzRx is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Support Kidney Month by Saving up to 80% on Medication with BuzzRx

BuzzRx offers free prescription savings cards, coupons, and a free mobile app to help people save up to 80% on prescription medications. The cards and coupons are accepted at nearly every pharmacy nationwide, including major chains like CVS, Walgreens, and Fry's. BuzzRx is free, simple, and easy to use, with no pre-activation required. Just enter your zip code, or make sure location services are turned on, and look up the price of your medication by strength and quantity to find the lowest discounted price at a nearby pharmacy. Nearly all medications are eligible for discounts, but the more common the medication, the more likely it will have significant savings.

As it's National Kidney Month, let's take the popular kidney medication Losartan, which treats kidney disease in patients with diabetes. It's 88% off the retail price at Fry's for 30 tablets of the 50 mg dose, a savings of over $45! In 2023, BuzzRx customers saved nearly $6 million on Losartan alone.

BuzzRx is committed to helping people afford their health, and taking medications as prescribed is a major part of that equation. Dr. HaVy Ngo-Hamilton, Pharm. D., BuzzRx Clinical Consultant, has dealt with chronic kidney disease for nearly half of her life and can attest to the significant costs of medications needed to keep her healthy. She tells all her patients to save with BuzzRx, even if they have insurance, as BuzzRx beats insurance pricing frequently. BuzzRx is also passionate about helping others with kidney disease and has a special partnership with the National Kidney Foundation. Customers can download the BuzzRx app or visit buzzrx.com/nkf to sign up for a National Kidney Foundation card.

For any prescriptions filled using this card, BuzzRx will donate $1 to the foundation. To learn more about BuzzRx, visit BuzzRx.com

