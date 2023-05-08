Burggraff Tash Levy family law explains why an appellate attorney is helpful to appeal a court decision

Burggraff Tash Levy is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Burggraff Tash Levy PLC is a law firm in Scottsdale, Arizona that focuses primarily on family law. They help clients navigate issues like divorce, what is commonly known as child custody, child support, and enforcement of family court orders. They represent family law clients at both the trial court and appellate levels. At the appellate level, Arizona Family Law Appeals Attorney Michael J. Dinn, Jr. helps clients navigate through the tedious process of extensive research, detailed writing, persuasive briefing, and oral advocacy needed to practice law at the appellate level.

Burggraff Tash Levy PLC primarily aims to assist clients with resolving their family law issues efficiently and affordably while protecting their client's interests. Visit btlfamilylaw.com/services/appeals/ to schedule a consultation to determine whether you can appeal your family court decision but also whether you should appeal your family court decision. Are there other options for relief? Does winning an appeal get you the relief you want? If you are considering appealing a court order, these are all discussions you should have with an experienced family law appeals attorney before the deadline to file an appeal expires.

