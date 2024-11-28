Brighten up your holiday with a visit to Tianyu Lights Festival and see enchanting light installations

Tianyu Lights Festival is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

A world of enchantment is coming to the Valley this fall and winter thanks to the first-ever Tianyu Lights Festival. This enchanting nighttime walk-through experience, bringing nature and art together through awe-inspiring visual, cultural, and light effects, takes place now to Jan. 5, 2025 at Camelback Ranch, the Spring Training home of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox, which is located at 10710 W. Camelback Road in Phoenix.

Open to all ages and perfect for those looking for some great activities during the Thanksgiving weekend or holiday season, the Festival will illuminate the night every Wednesday to Sunday from 5:30 - 10:30 p.m. with more than 40 sets of larger-than-life lantern sculptures that are crafted by skilled artisans using metal, steel, fabric, and LED lights.

While the core techniques of lantern-making have not changed much over the past 2,000 years, Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc. – which has produced similar light festivals in more than 39 cities across the United States and Europe for the past 10 years – is able to meld ancient techniques with advanced technologies to allow for changing change colors, animations, and the ability to physically interact with the diverse displays.

The walk-through experience has four themed sections. Upon entering the Festival, guests are welcomed by an illuminated forest showcasing critters and plants from across wetlands, deserts, and rainforests. Of note is the three-story, color-changing “butterfly tree” that serves as the area’s centerpiece, meant to illustrate the importance of nature preservation.

After the enchanted forest, guests are treated to a whimsical, vividly colorful wonderland with illuminated unicorns, fairies, and fire-breathing dragons, which together symbolize vibrant and colorful dreams.

The third section of the Festival is nicknamed “Panda Land” and boasts a kid-friendly stretch of panda sculptures, many animated to encourage interaction and photos, connecting the event to its Asian roots.

The fourth and final section of the Festival is an ocean-themed odyssey with breathtaking displays of common and endangered sea animals. The experience concludes with an epic grand finale through a 100-foot shark tunnel.

