Bolster Beauty is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Bolster Beauty™ by SottoPelle® - Bolster your well-being!

Bolster Beauty™ by SottoPelle® features an exciting line of doctor-formulated nutraceuticals and hair care. Designed to restore brilliance, thickness, and resilience to stressed strands, the products have received rave reviews and celebrity endorsement.

Inspired by the late Dr. Gino Tutera -- a renowned medical pioneer and co-founder of SottoPelle® with his wife, CarolAnn -- the "grow & behold™" nutraceutical was created to restore and repair thinning hair. This clinically-tested and dermatologist-approved supplement boosts hair shine and fullness.

Dr. Tutera's proprietary formula contains zinc and selenium to help slow the biological processes associated with hair loss. Key nutrients like biotin and saw palmetto work in synergy to help reduce thinning and shedding while encouraging a healthy scalp, hair follicles and hair growth.

In a recent 6-month clinical study, participants reported that using "grow & behold™" on a daily basis prevented hair loss (87.10%), improved hair growth (96.77%), restored hair strength (87.10%), improved hair density (96.77%), and resulted in thicker hair appearance (83.87%).

CarolAnn has expanded the line with a Promeric Shampoo and Conditioner to help stressed strands. Both contain Procapil®, a patented ingredient proven in clinical studies to promote new growth and protect hair from the impact of age, environment and free radicals. Brimming with biotin, botanicals, antioxidants and vitamins, this duo conditions the scalp and strengthens the hair follicle.

The "hair savior™" Promeric Shampoo delivers a deep cleanse while helping reduce hair loss, thinning and breakage. It hydrates and nourishes the scalp and hair, enhancing volume, shine, strength and texture.

The "hair protector™" Promeric Conditioner protects against damage, restores elasticity, replenishes moisture and promotes lustrous hair. Aloe vera and turmeric help reduce thinning and shedding while nourishing castor oil fortifies the hair for added brilliance.

Continuing Dr. Tutera's legacy, CarolAnn also developed some nutraceuticals as great additions to any health routine.

Designed to increase energy, "wellness wake-up™" provides a 6-in-1 multivitamin to support optimal well-being and vitality with a special complex of vitamins, enzymes, phytonutrients, probiotics, herbs and minerals.

The diindolylmethane (DIM) phytonutrient in "DIM'me some™" provides antioxidant benefits sourced from cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, kale, cabbage and cauliflower to help support healthy weight, hormonal balance, the prostate and breast health.

Bolster Beauty™ has drawn the attention and endorsement of celebrities like Tiffany Hendra, a former "Real Housewives of Dallas" star. As a wellness advocate and brand ambassador, Tiffany shares CarolAnn's philosophy that health and beauty begin on the inside, with the SottoPelle® Method of hormonal balance and the Bolster Beauty™ line.

CarolAnn has launched "the SottoPelle® Lifestyle movement" dedicated to eradicating misconceptions about aging and hosts other influencers on her iTunes podcast "Adventures in Aging" to help people "age gracefully."

Whatever age or stage of life, hair should be a crown of glory and health a reflection of the glow from within. Turn up the volume on hair and health from Bolster Beauty by SottoPelle®.

Visit bolsterbeauty.com or call 323-986-5100.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any condition. Consult your healthcare provider before starting a supplement or treatment regimen. Individual results may vary.