BODY20 Gilbert introduces a revolutionary workout that can transform any body type

Our mission is to change the way that people workout by helping EVERY.BODY.UNLEASH their super human potential to strengthen their body and their life through time condensed technology training. In just 20 minutes per week, our goal is to materially impact the other 10,060 minutes in the week. Burn calories, reduce cellulite, tone up and build lean muscle with BODY20, a boutique fitness studio that utilizes an FDA-Cleared electro-muscle stimulation suit. In just a 20-minute training session, your personal trainer will put you through a customized 1-on-1 program, giving your body over 150 times more muscle contractions than a conventional workout without any need to pick up a weight or use traditional gym equipment.

BODY20 Gilbert

35 E Warner Road, Ste 102

Gilbert, Arizona 85296

(480) 690-6238

https://body20.com/gilbert

