Bloom Veterinary makes house calls for your beloved pet

Bloom Veterinary is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

More Valley Pet Owners Choosing In-Home Veterinary Care

If you’ve ever wrestled a nervous dog into a carrier or watched your cat hide for hours after a vet visit, you’re not alone. A growing number of Valley pet owners are discovering a better option: veterinary care that comes to them. In-home veterinary care is one of the fastest-growing segments in the industry, expanding at roughly 10 percent annually nationwide.

How Bloom Veterinary Got Its Start

Dr. Kaitlyn Sullivan spent years in general practice and emergency medicine in the Phoenix area before founding Bloom Veterinary. As a mother of four, she experienced firsthand how stressful vet visits can be when you’re also managing young children. During maternity leave with her fourth child, the idea took shape — she wanted to bring calmer, more personal veterinary care directly into people’s homes.

Bloom launched in the summer of 2025, and the response has been remarkable. The practice now operates two vehicles and serves Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Cave Creek, Carefree, Fountain Hills, Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, and north Phoenix. The team includes Dr. Sullivan, Dr. Elaina Volpe, and a team of experienced veterinary technicians.

What Makes In-Home Care Different

Traditional clinic visits often mean anxious pets in crowded waiting rooms surrounded by unfamiliar animals and smells. For senior pets, those with mobility challenges, or multi-pet households, the logistics are even harder.

In-home visits change that entirely. Your pet stays in their most comfortable environment, leading to calmer exams and more accurate vitals. The veterinarian can also observe how your pet behaves day to day. Bloom provides a full range of services at home — wellness exams, urgent visits, blood draws, vaccines, and even advanced ultrasound diagnostics performed right in your living room. It’s also a meaningful option for end-of-life care, allowing families to say goodbye in the comfort and privacy of home.

Tips for Your First In-Home Visit

Preparing is simple. Pick a quiet room with good lighting where your pet feels relaxed. Have medical records handy if transferring from another practice, and write down any questions ahead of time. Keep treats nearby — the Bloom team loves making visits a positive experience. For cats, keep them in one room before the vet arrives so they don’t hide. And if you have multiple pets, the team can see them all in a single appointment.

Ready to Try It?

Sonoran Living viewers can book a $199 in-home new patient exam — 10% off the regular $220 rate. Visit bloomveterinary.com to book online or call (480) 725-0767 to schedule your first visit.

