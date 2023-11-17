BlackSheep Wine Bar in downtown Chandler is not your typical wine bar

Blacksheep Wine Bar and Merchant is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

BlackSheep Wine Bar & Merchant is an unequivocally equal parts wine bar and conversational destination. BlackSheep is a nod to the rebels, to the troublemakers, to those not fond of the rules. A timeless celebration to those that stay authentic. It is inspired by the history of the building in which it's housed: those bullet holes on our polished cement floor? Legend has it that in 1921 when the space was a "mens only" hotel bar a brawl erupted when a party of rebellious women refused to leave and instead continued drinking.

Stay wild and join us After Dark to indulge in delicious eats off of our exclusive late night menu. Chill with the moody vibes of our weekend entertainment every Friday!

BlackSheep Wine Bar and Merchant

98 S. San Marcos Place

Chandler, AZ 85225

(480) 912-1212

www.blacksheep.wine

