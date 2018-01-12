Beatitudes Campus: Consider a Life Plan Community

Beatitudes Campus is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Planning for Your Future?

Consider a Life Plan Community

With the New Year comes well-meaning resolutions and thoughtful planning to make tomorrow better and brighter, easier and healthier than today. With that in mind, now is a great time for older adults to explore their senior living options. A life plan community stands out as one of the most intriguing choices, providing everything seniors want and need in one place.

A tour of the Valley's Beatitudes Campus reveals a vibrant, bustling community. Residents meet friends for lunch in the contemporary Town Plaza Bistro, shop in the charming, well-stocked gift shop, stretch and sweat with encouragement from the certified fitness instructor, and take classes on a variety of subjects. Despite that most residents are retired, the neighborhood buzzes with the energy and spontaneity of a college campus.

Underscoring it all is a sense of relief. The staff takes care of everything, from maintenance and housekeeping to serving up delicious dishes in the onsite restaurants. What's more, while most people worry about where they'll go for healthcare in the future and how they'll pay for it, residents at Beatitudes Campus already know.

"A life plan community is ideal for planners. With just one move, you're set. At Beatitudes Campus, you enjoy life as usual with the added benefit of knowing you have helpful services and a suite of healthcare choices should you ever need them, including receiving care in your own apartment," said Michelle Stump, Residency

Counselor at Beatitudes Campus.

Understanding that everyone's preferences and budgets are different, Beatitudes Campus offers a variety of residential options, from lovely rental apartments to entrance fee apartment homes and patio homes that include 90 days of healthcare.

"We are lucky to have a great team of residency counselors to help you navigate all of the options. Our goal is to make the decision-making process as easy and smooth as possible so you can best plan for your future," said Rod Bailey, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Beatitudes Campus.

For those looking to move to Beatitudes Campus in the near future, the community has two-bedroom, two-bath apartment homes available immediately in the Central Park neighborhood, according to Stump. Some floor plans include a den or office and an extra 6-foot walk-in closet.

On February 8th, the community is hosting a Navigating My Options presentation and luncheon to help older adults kickoff their New Year's planning. Guests will hear why Beatitudes Campus is unique, learn about all of the residential options, and get answers to their questions. The no-obligation, informational event is free to the public.

To learn more about Beatitudes Campus or to RSVP for the event, call (602) 483-4922.

