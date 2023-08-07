AZ IV Medics offers in-home IV therapy to help you feel and look better instantly

AZ IV Medics is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

We hire only the best RNs from all over Phoenix, including nurses with emergency room or SWAT experience, certified emergency nurses, flight nurses, nurse paramedics and critical care nurses.

Most importantly, our nurses are IV pros! We each strive to make the entire experience as easy & painless as possible, from call to drip! We have over 40 Emergency Room, SWAT, Paramedic & CC RNs on our team that travel to your home to deliver all of the benefits that IV therapy has to offer.

Our in-home service starts at $120 and our best-selling package, The Myer's Cocktail, is $200. Our team is dedicated to helping you feel better from hangovers, illness, and a wide range of other symptoms you may be experiencing. During normal business hours, we can typically have a nurse or paramedic at your door within 1 hour of scheduling an appointment.

To schedule an appointment … call 623-521-5034 or visit www.azivmedics.com

