AZ Custom Designs has been Arizona's leading window covering specialist since 2005

AZ Custom Designs has been Arizona's leading window covering specialist in superior custom window coverings since 2005.

Specializing in whole-home automation of motorized roll shades, blinds, drapery tracks, exterior shades, pergolas and fashion products as well as all manual window treatment, AZ Custom designs offers everything under the sun.

AZ Custom Designs has our own in house drapery workroom where we custom construct all of your soft goods needs. All of our technicians are directly employed through AZ Custom Designs, we do not subcontract others to complete our work.

Our mission is to provide first-class customer service to guarantee satisfaction. AZ Custom Designs fully supports our customers by being the expert in all aspects of our products, paying great attention to detail, and a quality, service-minded attitude.

AZ Custom Designs helps manage every step of the way. We carry our own electrical license and can provide prewire to new homes, pocket specs for builder provided shade pockets, and perform an on-site inspection after drywall is complete to ensure wiring and pockets are correctly prepped.

Additionally, we complete a final walk-through and re-measure prior to ordering. AZ Custom Designs takes every step necessary to ensure a successful and smooth installation.

AZ Custom Designs

15551 N. Greenway Hayden Loop, Suite 150

Scottsdale, AZ. 85260

(480) 659-6440

https://azcdshade.com