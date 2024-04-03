Athēnix Advanced Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Centers now in Scottsdale

Athēnix Advanced Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Centers is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Discover elevated beauty - Get acquainted with Scottsdale's newest plastic surgeon, Dr. Manuel Gigena MD, FACS, a double-board-certified plastic surgeon offering patients over 20 years of experience, specializing in procedures involving the Breast and Body, including Breast Augmentation, Breast Lift, Tummy Tuck, Liposuction, and Mommy Makeover. Dr. Gigena produces outstanding results that transform how patients look and feel. He is passionate about helping his patients reach their aesthetic goals using customized treatments that will guarantee elegant, natural-looking results.

Opening its doors in January 2024, Athēnix Scottsdale is a part of a leading group of advanced plastic surgery and aesthetic centers in the Western United States. With seven locations in California, Oregon, Washington, and most recently, Arizona. The licensed center features two on-site operating rooms equipped with advanced technology to ensure patient safety, providing a relaxed and private experience, while supporting the surgical journey every step of the way.

Unlock your inner beauty and confidence today. Schedule a consultation with Dr. Gigena and the Scottsdale Team, call (480) 582-3333 or visit athenixbody.com.

Athēnix Advanced Plastic Surgery & Aesthetic Centers

7221 East Princess Blvd, Ste 100

Scottsdale

(480) 582-3333

athenixbody.com