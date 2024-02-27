At Contour Medical Emsculpt Neo can reduce fat and build muscle while you relax

Contour Medical is an advertiser of Sonoran Living.

Contour Medical, the East valley's destination for regenerative medicine and functional wellness, launched their new facility with an open house for both new and existing patients on November 1, 2023. The new facility offers expansion to the aesthetic expertise Dr. McCoy has brought to the East valley for more than 19 years as a Naturopathic provider. His approach in non-surgical cosmetic treatments has allowed him the ability to fulfill his purpose of changing his patients lives. Future expansion opportunities will continue to allow the introduction of new to market devices and techniques as Dr. McCoy gains early access thru his involvement with industry manufacturers in the development of protocols and R & D.

Dr. McCoy's start in aesthetics began during his residency in Hawaii when a patient asked if he could treat facial volume loss. He flew to Scottsdale to get trained on the Hyaluronic Acid (HA) filler Restylane and has never looked back. In 2005, Dr. McCoy began incorporating longer lasting products that works with the body to produce collagen and natural looking results.

Present day, when Dr. McCoy is not treating his own patients, he can be found advancing the industry by educating other providers on their own techniques.

