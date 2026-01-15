Aspiring Youth Academy helps young people discover their potential

Aspiring Youth Academy is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living

Aspiring Youth Academy Empowers the Next Generation of Arizona Innovators

Aspiring Youth Academy (AYA) is transforming the futures of Arizona’s Title 1 students and foster teens by providing hands-on entrepreneurship, leadership, and financial literacy programs that help young people discover their potential. Through project-based learning, mentorship, and real-world business experiences, AYA equips students with the confidence and skills they need to innovate, lead, and create meaningful change in their communities.

As a qualified Arizona 501(c)(3), Aspiring Youth Academy is eligible for both the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit and the Arizona Foster Care Tax Credit, giving local taxpayers a unique opportunity to support the organization’s mission at no net cost. Arizona residents can contribute up to $495 for individuals or $987 for married couples through the Charitable Tax Credit, and up to $618 for individuals or $1,234 for married couples through the Foster Care Tax Credit. These dollar-for-dollar credits allow donors to redirect a portion of their state tax liability directly to AYA programs, ensuring that more young people—particularly those from under-resourced communities—have access to high-quality learning experiences.

In addition to its ongoing leadership and entrepreneurship programming, AYA is now welcoming students ages 14-18 to register for its Spring Break Innovation Camp, a dynamic and engaging experience designed to ignite creativity and inspire problem-solving skills. The camp gives students the opportunity to work with peers, develop innovative ideas, learn the basics of business building, and explore the fundamentals of financial literacy. Through guided activities, mentorship, and hands-on challenges, participants gain valuable tools that help them think like creators and leaders.

AYA’s approach emphasizes real-world application, ensuring that every student—regardless of background—can envision a future filled with possibilities. Community support through Arizona’s tax credit programs directly fuels these experiences, opening doors for thousands of young people and strengthening Arizona’s future workforce.

Aspiring Youth Academy invites families, donors, and community members to join them in empowering tomorrow’s innovators. Whether through tax credit support or enrolling a student in the upcoming Spring Break Innovation Camp, every contribution makes a lasting difference.

To learn more about Aspiring Youth Academy programs, tax credit giving, or Spring Break Innovation Camp registration, visit AspiringYouthAcademy.org.