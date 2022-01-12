Arjay's Window Fashions designers bring the store to your home

Arjay's Window Fashions is a paid sponsor of Sonoran Living

Arjay's Window Fashions is a turn-key full service window treatment company where their experienced Design Team comes to your home or office to help you select the very best product for your project - they manage every phase of your window covering project from design to completion! Operating out their Chandler warehouse, their Designers and Installers cover the entire Valley and will bring samples to your home or office where they will help you select your new products in the same setting where they will be installed. Making these selections in your home or office is not only beneficial from a design perspective, it is also helpful for their team to better understand which windows are sun-struck, how rooms are being used and if you have any special privacy concerns.

Arjay's offers a full line of Shutters, Drapery, Horizontal & Vertical Blinds, Roller Shades, Roman Shades, Natural Woven Wood Shades, Bamboo Shades, Sheers and Cellular & Honeycomb Shades. And virtually all of these products can be motorized and automated through smart device Apps or integrated in your home or buildings automation system! Shades can be controlled to operate based on timing and privacy concerns or programmed so that they operate autonomously based on the location of the sun. You can also schedule your window treatments to operate randomly so that it appears that you are home while on vacation.

Arjay's prides themselves on not being a flagship store for any one particular product line and instead selects products that make best sense for their client's individual needs. Arjay's works with Architects, individual homeowners, Interior Designers, Home Builders and General Contractors with the goal of making sure that their window covering needs are met to the highest standards. Arjay's doesn't just offer one brand, they offer several brands and window treatment solutions because there is no one single manufacturer that can address every window covering need.

Aside from interior design recommendations, Arjay's Design Team guides their clients through the window treatment selection process by educating them on heat gain & glare control, privacy, child safety and all of the various control options that are available. If you select Arjay's to help you with your window covering project, you will be working with highly trained and experienced professionals who are dedicated to helping you make all the right decisions in selecting your new window treatments. Call Arjay's Window Fashions and schedule a free in home design consultation today!

